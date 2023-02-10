NSL, State to relocate key departments

Chief Execuitve Officer, Paul Sayer said that NSL has been working closely with the Government Office Allocation Committee (GOAC) to finalize the tenancy agreement and prepare the facilities to welcome these new tenants.

In anticipation of the move, the NSL team has been ensuring that everything is in place to provide the best services to the people of PNG.

Sayer expressed gratitude to the State for supporting this PNG-owned investment property and for committing to continue their tenancy.

He added that the facilities at Vulupindi Haus would generate returns for NSL members through this partnership with the State.

Sayer also acknowledged the State's ambitions to own and operate some of its properties through the Build Own Lease Transfer (BOLT) initiative and said that NSL's Town and Waigani district properties could be suitable options for this vision.

He said that NSL is thankful to the State for honoring their agreement to settle the outstanding arrears and for making timely payments.

Sayer concluded by saying that NSL aims to maintain its strong relationship with the State and progress discussions on a potential BOLT arrangement.

He added that NSL expects the State's rental account to be brought up to date and all outstanding arrears to be settled by the end of February 2024 if the monthly payments are not missed.