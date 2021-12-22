NSL Reclaims Land Portions

NSL is now preparing to issue a request for tenders from local suppliers for the construction of the fence that will consist of 5.4km of fencing around the NSL land portions. This it says is a significant milestone in the progress of NSL securing vacant possession of this asset.

Those unlawfully residing on the land have been notified of the redevelopment plan and the relocation exercise that will be carried out as part of the process.

The project management team continues to provide valuable information and deliver awareness sessions for the benefit of the settlers.

Dwellings belonging to the settlers on clearly pegged site boundaries were issued encroachment notices and are expected to move their property prior to the fence construction, any remaining encroachments will be cleared during construction.

NSL has recommended that all illegal settlers to voluntarily commence relocating their personal properties and belongings to alternate locations and are also advised to discontinue openly building and making improvements to properties on the land Portions.

To do so is ill advised as all properties remaining on the land portions after repossession will be cleared to make way for the planned redevelopment.

NSL is not required by law to compensate for any improvements made on its land portions by illegal settlers.