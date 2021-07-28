NSL ready to pay benefits to members

Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sayer, said there are 3500 former public servant members, who have exited the Fund currently have their final benefit available to them.

“Since 2018, Nambawan Super has received regular payments from the State to fund unpaid public sector employer contributions from prior to 2009,” Mr Sayer said.

Former members with very specific circumstances have funds become available after they exit the Fund. These members should call 1801599 or visit the Nambawan Super Branch in their province to determine if their final benefit is available.

However they have to meet three conditions as follows:

Were employed in the public service and member of Nambawan Super before 1 January 2009

Exited the Fund and received your 1st exit payment between January 2016 and April 2021

Were advised you were owed a second and final benefit payment that would be available after a few months when paid by the State.

He said this is a rare second chance for exited members at managing their retirement benefits, adding that many choose to open a Retirement Savings Account, which allows them to receive a small, regular income while their savings remain, invested to earn interest.

“As RSA members they continue to enjoy the benefit of member discount program and have access to financial literacy education and counselling provided by the fund,” Mr Sayer said.

He said for those members who retired from May to July 2021, funds will be available in the coming months. At the same time, he encouraged the members who are still waiting for unpaid employer contributions to leave reliable contact numbers so the Fund can reach them, when their funds become available.

“While Nambawan Super understands the tough economic climate that has affected the State’s revenue, we appreciate the efforts that the State is making to settle members' outstanding employer contributions,” Mr Sayer said.

He said: “I assure our affected members that Nambawan Super is committed to fully resolving the Unfunded Public Service Employer Contribution issue.

“We appreciate that Public Servants who are still members of the Fund want to retire with certainty having faithfully served the State.”

Nambawan Super will continue its discussions with the State with the aim of settling any unfunded contributions that need to be paid for those affected exited members.