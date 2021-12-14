NSL Lauds Frontline Workers

These frontline workers include nurses, doctors, medical officers, teachers, police and correctional service officers who have continue to play a crucial role, in ensuring health, education and law and order services remain operational throughout PNG.

“Nambawan Super congratulates our frontline workers in our towns and in remote parts of the country, for their commendable service. We recognise their efforts as they continue to serve under pressure with limited resources, staff shortage and even pay cuts in the toughest of times,” Nambawan Super Chairman, Reg Monagi said.

He said their continued work in higher risk environments, have made them more vulnerable to COVID-19, coupled by the lack of reliable information on the disease.

Mr Monagi said that PNG has a Level 4 Travel Health Notice issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating a very high level of COVID-19 spread in the country compared to rest of the world.

“In order to see positive results, we need to protect our frontline workers, so they continue to do their best. We can do this by getting ourselves and our loved ones vaccinated, which means they are protected too.”

Nambawan Super continues to strive for results during the pandemic and has remained optimistic about its investment returns for the year.

Monagi believes however, that an increase in Papua New Guineans getting the vaccine that are available in the country, would enable more positive movement in the economy.

He said that it would strengthen investor confidence, lift the country’s total income and safely open up travel to welcome economic activity including more jobs and importantly to better lives of people.

“Despite the odds we have faced this year, our frontline workers are the most resilient workers we have, who continue to serve and give us their best, with what little they have available to work with.

“Let’s get ourselves and our families vaccinated this festive season to protect frontline workers so Papua New Guinea can get ahead."