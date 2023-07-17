NSL engages with members

The event, attended by approximately 200 NSL employers and members from the Western Highlands Province and surrounding regions, marked the beginning of a series of regional engagement activities planned for this year.

Building on the momentum of the recent 2023 Employer Conference held in Port Moresby, NSL aims to provide its members across the country with more information and awareness regarding superannuation, the fund's performance, and its ongoing activities. By making their products and services more accessible, NSL hopes to better serve the needs of its diverse membership.

Expressing the importance of these regional engagements, NSL's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Sayer, stated, "Interacting directly with our members throughout the country is crucial for NSL's progress as a profit-to-members fund. It allows us to understand their needs firsthand."

The engagement session provided an opportunity for NSL's senior management to present various initiatives aimed at improving member and employer services, as well as generating strong long-term returns.

Presentations covered topics such as member information updates, branch and service improvements, customer experience initiatives, employer relations activities, member data collection, and the utilization of digital services.

In addition to the engagement session, NSL's board and management also conducted a tour of potential investments in the region.

NSL's Chairman, Reginald Monagi, and Deputy Chairwoman, Dame Meg Taylor, took the opportunity to meet with the Western Highlands Province Governor, Wai Rapa.

The discussion centered around NSL's activities within the province and explored viable investment opportunities that align with the interests of NSL's members.

Mr Monagi emphasized the importance of these engagements, stating, "They reinforce the board's commitment to good corporate governance principles and our sole purpose of serving our members' interests by protecting and growing their savings."

With the successful engagement session in Mt. Hagen, Nambawan Super Limited has taken a significant step toward strengthening its relationship with members while also identifying potential investment opportunities in the region.

This commitment to open dialogue and continuous improvement reflects NSL's dedication to its mission as a member-centric superannuation fund.