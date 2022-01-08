NSL Contributors Call For Intervention

The 140 NSL contributors who are among other taxpayers residing at Saivara/Bushwara fear they will lose their properties as NSL continues to fence off on its titled land Portions 2157 and 2159.

Jason Mikmik, an employee of Petroleum Department and a resident at Portion 2157 at Saivara for the last four years expressed concern that may result in the loss of property.

“NSL which has made millions from us must not evict us but give us the option of buying this piece of land we are sitting on. I am calling on the NSL board and management to rethink their strategy. We are the contributors and we are already here.

“All they have to do is allow us to purchase this piece of land on part portion 2157 and 2159 at Saivara Estate,” Mikmik said.

The contributors have obtained their housing advance and have constructed permanent houses and connected water, electricity and installed tank sewerage system at their homes at Saivara Estate.

He questioned why NSL did not advice its members in the beginning before constructing houses on these portions during the consultation process for the housing advance.

“If these particular portions were owned by NSL, why didn’t they prevent its members at the first place from building here? Under the housing advance form, a section spells out the location where a member is expected to build a house.

“This I have stated on the form, making it specifically clear before it was approved, only for NSL to show up after four years to threaten my properties and the future of my children who are at school,” Mikmik said.

He said: “The NSL management and board past and present have failed in providing affordable housing schemes to its members like me. Contributors have died while waiting to benefit from such schemes. After waiting for years for the promised housing scheme under NSL, I decided to build my own house only to be told by NSL that it owns this land.”

Mikmik has called for an intervention from NCD Governor, Powes Parkop and North-East MP, John Kaupa. He stated that Saivara Estate accommodates working class population who contribute to the economy of NCD and even the country, like Education Secretary, Dr Kombra.

“We are well organized and well structured. All NSL needs to do is partner us in the development,” said Mikmik.

Meanwhile, Peter Roi, an employee of Newcrest and resident of Saivara Estate, Potion 2159 has appealed to NSL to allow the settlers to buy back the land where they are occupying and allow members to pay for the land they have resided on for years.

The settlers are of the view that NSL, despite having title over the area it has defaulted and this can be challenged in Court, that NSL have failed to erect billboard or put up structures to warn of no trespassing until it was fully developed by Saivara Real Estate, the subsidiary of Behori Landowners Incorporated Group.