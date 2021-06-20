NRI To Study Impacts Of Hemp

The National Narcotics Bureau has signed an agreement with NRI for further study on hemp and its possible benefits to Papua New Guinea.

Hemp is a plant of the same species as cannabis and marijuana. It is a common name for plants of the entire genus Cannabis.

This term is often used to refer only to Cannabis strains cultivated for industrial (non-drug) use. Industrial hemp has many uses, including paper, textiles, biodegradable hemp plastics, construction, while healthy hemp has many uses, including paper etc. Hemp is widely used in the world.

“Hemp is a cousin of marijuana. It has the same harmful consequences in terms of our health and legal consequences. The board saw fit that there must be proper research to make an informed decision whether or not we should legalise hemp in PNG,” said Nichodemus Moroso, Acting Director for the National Narcotics Bureau.

Attorney General Dr. Eric Kwa said the research arose following calls to the National Narcotics Bureau to commercialise the production of hemp.

“A couple of our leaders have been asking the Narcotics Bureau board to consider if we can be able to commercially grow and develop products from hemp and so as the board, we thought that it would be prudent for us to get a proper research and information before we can respond to our leaders.”

Meanwhile, NRI boss Dr. Osborn Sanida said the research will compare with other countries who have legalised hemp for industrial production, the social and economic implications.

“In the process of this research, there will be a comparative analysis done. It is important that we conduct research on the experiences of other countries and see what the lessons are for PNG,” he stated.

The results of the research conducted will determine if the government can legalise hemp in the country.