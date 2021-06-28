NRI: Review Free Education Policy

Senior Research Fellow and Program Leader of Education Research Program, Dr Kilala Devette-Chee in her recent research report, ‘Illiteracy: A growing concern in Papua New Guinea’ highlighted that the government will be playing a major role in reducing the level of illiteracy in the country by getting more people to school.

She said since the free education policy was overlooked in the current government some children do not attend school due to lack of money to pay for school fees.

“Offering free education can increase the number of people attending school and subsequently reduce illiteracy levels within a society.”

Dr Devette-Chee also recommended that creating awareness about the importance of education can help people understand why they need to go to school.

She said non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, government agencies, and other concerned parties should put in place measures to create awareness in the society and reduce the number of people who are illiterate.

Dr Devetter-Chee also outlined that re-establishing school libraries will be helpful to the children.

She stated that most schools do not have a library and building their libraries, the culture of reading will be brought back to schools.