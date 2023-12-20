NRI launches state fragility report

Highlighting that state fragility is a situation where the state suffers from deficiencies in capacity, legitimacy or authority, which can also be associated with a weak economy and low resilience to shocks.

As State fragility can relate to the whole country, it is a combination of many issues from the identity of the State, internal and external security issues, state of the economy, and exercise of state powers and functions and authority, which can affect one or all.

Hence, the PNGNRI is cognisant of the important role everyone plays in ensuring the Westminster system of democracy, with its established precedents and procedure, must be given effect in PNG.

Although the country subscribes to the ideal democratic principles, the application and reality of implementation in PNG does not reflect the ideals and principles.

The report is based on the presentation of Dr Nematullah Bizhan, a visiting lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea who presented 13 points of discussion from countries such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Burundi, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Papua New Guinea and Rwanda.

“Our research on each case study identified unique factors that have played a part in their specific context. While the country studies in this book show considerable variation in political, social and economic development, several consistent themes arise from them. They all recognize the importance of history, society, institutions, politics, the economy – and the interconnectedness between them – and the tensions that can arise amongst them during the state-building process.”

PNG NRI Chairman, Wilson Thompson says, “PNG needs to learn from its past and current experiences, and as per the seminar deliberations, the elections and its conduct can impact state legitimacy. The NRI is continuing to work with various actors in the field to contribute to a safe and secured society with healthy and wealthy citizens as per Vision 2050.”

PNG NRI Director, Dr Osborne Sanida added, “From the presentation, we had insightful discussions on the nature of state fragility, policies used to mitigate it, and assessment of outcomes and prospects.”

Dr Sanida further said that it is important for PNG to learn and adopt some aspects of the 13 points of discussion to improve the economy and society.

PNGNRI has been contributing to research and policy on state capacity and reforms in the political processes and systems to deal with effective service delivery and not political patronage and personal enrichment.

The recently launched report with the 13 lessons learned about state fragility can be accessed on the PNG NRI website https://www.pngnri.org.