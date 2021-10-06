NRI Identifies Indicators

The report highlights the need to address access and quality of education in Papua New Guinea and aims to present a core set of educational indicators for the Universal Education in districts and provinces across the country.

In the report collated by Dr. Kilala Devette-Chee from Peter Magury's Statistical Analysis under the PNG NRI, three key indicators for the basic education sector identified are Access, Retention and Quality.

Acting Director for PNG NRI, Dr. Osborne Sanida highlights the significance of these indicators.

Dr. Sanida said: “Access is about providing opportunities for our children to gain access to basic education. That’s very important. Retention is about, when children gain access to education, they should stay on and complete basic education and not drop out along the way.”

The indicators in this report cover basic education starting with Elementary Prep and working through Grade 8 in primary education. In doing so, the report provides an overview of the performance of each province and district.

Acting Minister Counsellor from the Australian High Commission, Geoffrey King, commended PNG NRI for the release of the report. He said the report is important in terms of providing the analytical basis for evidence-based policies.

He said: “PNG has a lot of potential for growth but it has some great challenges as well. The demography of the country is very challenging. The youth bulge is enormous, a number of school age children is substantial. While this is a challenge, it’s also an opportunity if public policy can be structured in such a way that appropriate health and education interventions are made, then that bulge is an asset.”

The study of the Universal Basic Education key indicators demonstrates that almost half of the children enrolled in elementary prep are overage or underage. The possible causes include learners starting school early or late.

The study also indicates that students’ scores on English, math and combined subjects exams confirm the declining state of learning which characterizes the system.

Dr. Thomas Webster says PNG NRI will be working with the Department of Education and other stakeholders to ensure this study can be used as a guide to assist in providing better outcomes for quality education in PNG.