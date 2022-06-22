NRI Highlights Education Restrictions In Momase

However, factors that contribute to the deteriorating state of quality education continue to persist in the Momase region.

The National Research Institute (NRI) Spotlight Volume 15, Issue 5: “Challenges that schools face in the delivery of quality basic education in Momase region” authored by PNG NRI Senior Research Fellow, Dr Kilala Devette-Chee provides insight into factors that restrict the delivery of quality education.

She found that key factors that restrict the delivery of quality basic education in the Momase region include the following:

Overcrowding in the classroom as a result of the increase in access to education,

Teachers’ heavy workload as a result of the increased student enrolment,

Inadequate students’ learning materials such as textbooks,

Inadequate parental and community support,

Poor water and sanitation facilities, and

Delay in the remittance of TFF funds to schools.

In a statement, NRI highlights that if the intention is to improve the quality of basic education being delivered in the Momase region, basic education authorities should consider employing more qualified teachers, constructing more classrooms, providing more students’ learning materials, providing facilities for water and sanitation and see that TFF funds are released to schools in a timely manner.

The recommendations made here may also be useful for other regions of PNG. The Publication can be accessed on the PNG NRI website https://www.pngnri.org.