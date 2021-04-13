NRI farewells Dr Hukula

Dr Hukula joined the Think Tank as a project officer in 1998, working her way up to become senior research fellow and program leader for the ‘Building Safer Communities Research Program’ and Co-Program Leader for the ‘Gender in PNG Research Program’.

She was also involved with other government organisations in Law and Justice, and was Deputy Chairperson of the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission.

Described as a role model and ambassador, Dr. Hukula was praised for her leadership and mentoring roles as well as her contributions to women’s rights, GBV, sorcery-related violence, and domestic violence policies and laws.

“On behalf of the Council, Management and staff, I offer our sincere acknowledgement and thank you for your invaluable contributions to the Institute and the nation,” PNG NRI Acting Director, Dr. Osborne Sanida said.

Dr. Esther Lavu, Deputy Director for Corporate Services, hailed Dr. Hukula’s contribution to PNG in the fight against GBV and protection of vulnerable people in communities.

“She has done a lot for our women and in taking the lead in the fight against abuse at all levels. Especially, working with partner agencies in pushing the agenda to become policies. Now these policies are in use in many organisations. A very rare achievement.”

While thanking the institute and everyone, Dr. Hukula extended her gratitude to those who she worked with and learnt from in her earlier years, especially Dr. Thomas Webster, Dr. Joe Ketan and Richard Sikani.

“I am so lucky I have been mentored by men all the way. It was a real pleasure working with you all,” she said.