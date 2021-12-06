NRI awards EPAC 2021 Dux

This year, EPAC enrolled 51 participants out of 92 applications for eight weeks from 6th September to 29 October 2021. 48 participants completed the course.

The performance of the EPAC 2021 participants was exemplary. Four students scored Higher Distinction; 20 with Distinction, 17 with Credit and the remaining seven got a Pass.

A Diploma Certificate in Economic Policy Analysis is awarded to a candidate who passes all three assessment components: Continuous assessment, final examination and policy research paper that are, respectively, weighted 30 per cent and 40 per cent to compute the candidates final score.

The best performing student, Francis Sakato, who works as an analyst with the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) scored straight ‘A’s with 89.7 per cent becoming the Dux of the Year.

He was presented with a trophy prize donated by the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum. The Council, management and staff of NRI thank the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum for donating the prize.