NPC regional PCs swearing

Chief Executive Officer, Simon Bole said 30th June is the deadline for all provincial and district procurement committees to be established and those that fail to do so would be unable to undertake procurement of goods, works and services.

“All their procurement for goods, works and services above K500, 000 limit for section 32 officers will be sent to NPC for procurements, because it will be illegal for them to procure themselves under the National Procurement Act (NPA),” Mr Bole said.

He said the NPA has a penalty provision for offences and or non-compliance and it patches a fine not exceeding K2 million and a prison term not exceeding 15 years.

NPC Board Chairman, Kenneth Thomson said the delegation of procurement powers and functions was fundamental to enhance service delivery in the districts and provinces because it cuts down delays and unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“Doing all the procurement in Port Moresby costs time, resource and delays in delivering projects.

“That’s why, under the reform, we want provinces and districts to have the procurement powers so they can expedite procurement of projects and deliver goods and services,” Mr Thomson said.

He said the procurement reform is a win for districts and provinces and they should make it their immediate priority to establish their committees before 30th June.

Meanwhile, the NPC has commenced regional swearing in for Procurement Committees to ensure all outstanding provinces and districts are covered before the end of this month.

The swearing in for five procurement committees from the Highlands region took place in Mount Hagen, Western Highlands Province on last Friday.

The committees sworn in were Jiwaka Provincial Procurement Committee, Alglimp-South Waghi District Procurement Committee, North Waghi District Procurement Committee, Mul Baiyer District Procurement Committee and Kompiam Ambum District Procurement Committee.

He commended the five procurement committees and said regional swearing in for some of the remaining districts and provinces for the Mamose region will be held on Friday in Wewak, East Sepik Province.

So far NPC has successfully established 17 Provincial Procurement Committees with only five more to go which are Enga, West New Britain, Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Gulf and Western Highlands.

Mr Bole said for the districts, NPC has successfully established around 70 district procurement committees, 51 were sworn and 19 procurement committees yet to be sworn in before the deadline.