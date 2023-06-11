NPC process queried

The bad road condition from Maprik in East Sepik Province to Nuku in West Sepik is a concern for many travelers, roadworks to the national highway has taken almost three years, as the provincial authorities await the awarding of the road contract.

During the Parliament Sitting, Governor for East Sepik Allan Bird queried the Minister for Finance, Rainbo Paita on the delay of the awarding of a road contractor, stating that funds were already made available under the AusAid Program.

Governor Bird questioned why tenders from various companies were documented and still stuck with the National Procurement Committee.

“Could the good Minister inform the people of East and West Sepik as to why it has taken three years and even up to now, the contract is yet to be awarded by the NPC, event the funds have been available for 3 years and the tender process completed 3 years ago?, Governor Allan Bird, questioned.

Governor Bird said most people are struggling to use the road, because it’s part of the national highway and money has been allocated, the provincial government can only do cosmetic works to keep the road open.

Governor Bird added, “This particular contract can be speedily moved through the process and a contract awarded, so our people can enjoy the services that people around the country are enjoying.”

Minister Paita was called to assure the people of East and West Sepik that the national highway gets fixed through working with the NPC on the delay.

Governor Bird’s call has prompted a review and investigation into the NPC. Minister Paita when responding to Governor Bird, stated that he hasn’t see a report and will act to get this sorted.

“Seek further information on why the delay is actually happened for the duration of three years. And actually investigate why the delay of this issue if the funds are set and if there is an issue to do with evaluation or the process itself.”

Minister Paita assured the people of East and West Sepik that NPC will be held to task.

“Some of the process in the NPC we are reviewing and at the same time see how we can effectively put out an automated system so that procurement could happen on a daily basis.”