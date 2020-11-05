NPC launch LCA Procurement Committee

NPC Chief Executive Officer, Simon Bole challenged the committee members who was present at the occasion of the swearing in to ensure transparent and accountable procurement is done for the people of Lae City, Morobe and the country.

“Being a member of the Lae City Authority Procurement Committee, you represent NPC at the Lae City Authority to make decision on projects and contracts that values up to a threshold limit of K2.5 million,” Bole said.

“The NPC board has delegated its powers to you to go ahead and make decisions on contracts that will deliver services and bring change to the lives of our people in Lae City. That’s why, I urge you all to abide by the National Procurement Act when discharging your duties,” he added.

Bole said National Procurement Act was formulated based on past experiences in dealing with Government Procurement systems and it promotes transparency, accountability and value for money procurement of contracts.

He commended the Lae City Authority under the leadership of Lae MP and Lands and Physical Planning Minister John Rosso for working with NPC to ensure successful establishment of the Committee.

Minister Rosso said the establishment of the Procurement Committee for the Lae City Authority marks a big step forward in the authority’s vision to make Lae City a better place for everyone.

He said the Committee has the right balance of people and the Authority is confident its procurement committee will deliver the best procurement for the people of Lae City, to achieve the vision of making Lae City a better place for everyone.

He also commended Mr Bole and the NPC for their prompt approach towards the successful establishment of Lae City Authority Procurement Committee.

Lae City Authority is the second district in Morobe after Finschaffen, to successfully establish its procurement committee.

The Morobe Provincial Government and all the other Districts in the province have yet to establish their procurement committees.

NPC is expecting all provinces and districts to have their procurement committees established before the end of this year.