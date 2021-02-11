NPC board undergo induction

The induction, which was a first-of-its-kind for the NPC, was conducted to ensure the new board members are aware of the entire Government procurement systems and processes.

NPC Chief Executive Officer, Simon Bole, said: “This is very important as it will guide the board members in their decision-making during board meetings.

“Today is the first board meeting date as per our NPC board meeting schedule for this year. It is only fitting and proper that we have this induction for board members and at the same time, a welcome reception for them to meet NPC staff before they proceed with their first board meeting for 2021.”

The board members include chairman Kenneth Thomson, board members Finkewe Zurenuoc, who is the current President of the Institute of Engineers PNG (IEPNG) and chair of Professional Engineers representing the interest of engineers, Richard Kuna, the current President of the Certified Practicing Accountants (CPA) representing the interest of business community and accountants, and Kali Sete, who is the development secretary for the United Church PNG, representing the interest of civil society.

Other ex-officio board members include Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan, Works Secretary David Wereh and State Solicitor Daniel Rolpagerea, who sent their respective nominees.

Bole commended the board members and urged them to exercise their powers and responsibilities diligently in compliance with the Procurement Act to support NPC deliver the best, accountable and efficient public procurement system for this year and into the future.

(NPC board members [seated] with NPC CEO, Simon Bole, and staff after the induction in Port Moresby today)