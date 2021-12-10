NPC Act Amended

NPC Chief Executive Officer, Simon Bole, in a statement has informed all provincial governments, district development authorities, national agencies of state, Procurement Committees and the public over significant changes to the National Procurement Act 2018 (NPA).

“The enactment of National Procurement (Amendment) Act 2021 in the September sitting of Parliament has resulted in a significant change to the existing legal and administrative framework of administering and undertaking procurement of works, goods and services in the country using the National Procurement Act 2018,” Mr Bole said.

He said the existing legal and administrative framework which the Commission uses to establish Procurement Committees throughout the country has changed and the NPC will soon put out a circular notice advising of the changes.

“Some of the notable changes were the repeal of Section 77 of the NPA which establishes the Procurement Committees through delegation of NPC Board Powers at the Provincial, District and Special Committees,” Mr Bole said.

He said under the amended Act, the Procurement Committees were established using a different legal framework.

“It is no longer a delegated function as used to be under Section 77 of the NPA.

“This has changed and all Procurement Committees at Provincial and District levels are now established by operation of the law except for the Special Committees which were all repealed through the amendment,” Mr Bole said.

He said the Commission will soon advise of the changes and urged for all existing Procurement Committees, Provincial Governments, District Development Authorities and other national agencies of State and the public to seek advice from NPC on any queries and issues they have with respect to the amendments.

Meanwhile, Mr Bole said the Commission is also reviewing the Procurement Manual, Operations Manual and Procurement Training Manual to be in congruent with the amended Act.