Novel Project helps WNBPHA

WEW has achieved many goals in helping their community. Through recent fundraising drives, they purchased a mammogram that will help the women of West New Britain.

WEW or Strongim Meri Group project was formed in December of 2011 and it came out after the commemoration of the elimination of violence against women.

Ruth Jordan-Som is the chairlady of WEW and she spoke of the challenges faced in violence making it one of the main social issues in the community.

“It can be women hitting men or men hitting women. Just because of the name Women Empowering Women it doesn’t mean that we concentrate only on the women. Actually the group promotes a strong family. Our goals and our aim is to promote peace and harmony, bai mipla sidaun hamamas insait lo community...”

Ruth said the group was created to provide an avenue where those exposed to violence could come forward confidently and seek advice and direction of where they can get help from the relevant authorities.

WEW have held workshops and life skills training on cooking, baking, sewing and flower arrangements at the 31 Oil Palm plantation areas of the Company.

The team visited WNBPHA Maternity ward and saw the need for maintenance and they raised funds for a renovation.

“The current mammogram project is the major one but that shows our partnership with the WNBPHA. I want to acknowledge the current CEO Mr Stanis Tao for his support and opened this office for WEW to partner with the hospital,” she said.

They also raised more funds and helped in renovating Kimbe Urban clinic at Gigo. In the midst of their good deeds they lost a team member to breast cancer. This motivated them to hold major fund raising activities to purchase a Mammogram for the PHA which arrived in Kimbe on Friday.

NBPOL focuses to help hospitals as this will help families. This worthy cause will go toward serving the community in West New Britain.