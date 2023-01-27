Not for Morobeans only

Governor Wenge repeated the requirements to hundreds of tertiary students today at Tutumang Haus.

“Pikinini mas stat lo elementri lo Morobe, na pinis lo Morobe,” he said.

“Yu Sipik man, pikinini blo yu skul lo hia from elementary to Grade 12, you must produce the certificate to prove your kid went to elementary to Grade 12 in Morobe Province.

“That’s the minimum requirement.

“And you’ll get a 100 percent scholarship.

“Yu mama yu lostim setifiket blo yu ya, mekim nabaut nabaut ya, yu lukaut. Setifiket nogat, skul fi blo yu, yu yet bai baim.

“Mi putim mani blo yu tasol yu yet yu bikhet ya, yu yet bai yu baim.”

Governor Wenge said not only Morobeans live and work in the province. People from other provinces have also settled and made it their home, and work and contribute in terms of paying tax and delivering services.

He further clarified that the scholarship will only cover those in technical institutions and undergraduates.

The MPG is looking at sponsoring post-graduates, masters’ and doctorates next year.