Norths Head To Maiden Grand Final

The Lae Biscuit sponsored side made it to the grand final after defeating Kui West in the major semi-final played yesterday, Sunday 21st November. Kui West are the seven times women’s premiers of Hagen League boosted by many Highlands zone representatives and few current PNG Orchids players.

The Snax Mul Norths kept the current premiers at bay giving them a scoreless run to win 8-0. They will now face Kunai Sisters in the grand final.

Coach Tox Max Michael said the team is made up of young, inexperienced players but they have shown exceptional talents to make it this far.

“Because of the guidance and management under myself and other club executives, they have been guided well to come this far.

“Despite being our first time into the finals, the players are proud of our achievement this year. Four of our young players have made it to the school girls U19 Highlands Zones and two to the Orchids Development Squad,” Michael said.

He added that the women look forward to ending the 2021 season with a good outcome.