Northern Province Conservation Bureau

The Bill for the establishment of NPCB drafted under Section 42 of the Organic Law on Provincial and Law Level Government was presented by Oro Governor, Gary Juffa and passed by the Oro Provincial Assembly in November 2023.

As a first of its kind in Papua New Guinea, and with Oro Province being the pioneer, the NPCB sets a remarkable precedent for other provinces to follow in safeguarding natural resources and promoting sustainable development as enshrined under Goal Number 4 of National Goals and Directive Principles of the PNG Constitution.

The Northern Province is renowned for its diverse ecosystems, including lush forests, pristine lakes, breathtaking mountain ranges, and a restricted population of the World’s largest butterfly Queen Alexandra Birdwing Butterfly which is endemic to the province.

Recognizing the importance of these natural treasures, the NPCB will work tirelessly to ensure their preservation and sustainable use.

By implementing effective conservation strategies, the Bureau aims to maintain the ecological balance, protect endangered species, and safeguard the region’s natural heritage.

One of the primary objectives of the NPCB is to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation among the local community and visitors alike. Through educational programmes, workshops and public campaigns, the Bureau will promote responsible environmental practices, encouraging individuals and communities to become active participants in preserving Northern Province’s natural beauty.

Furthermore, the NPCB will collaborate with local communities, businesses and government agencies to develop and implement sustainable development initiatives. By promoting eco-tourism, renewable energy projects and responsible land use practices, the bureau aims to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental protection.

These efforts will not only benefit the region’s natural resources but also contribute to the overall well-being and prosperity of the Northern Province.

The establishment of the Northern Province Conservation Bureau marks a significant milestone in the region’s commitment to environmental stewardship. By consolidating efforts and resources, the Bureau will be better equipped to address the challenges posed by climate change, biodiversity loss, and unsustainable practices. Through collaboration and innovation, the NPCB will strive to create a sustainable future for the Northern Province and inspire others to follow suit.

Already there is a range of donor and development partners who are ready to partner with the Bureau on behalf of the Oro Provincial Government. They intend to plan and implement biodiversity conservation and sustainable land and natural resource management projects in the Province starting with the management of the 360, 000 hectares Managalas Conservation Area.

These include the European Union through its Forest, Climate Change and Biodiversity Programme which was officially launched in October 2023. The Managalas Conservation Area was selected as a model project under the FCCB programme and allocated 18.2 Million Euros equivalent to K72 Million.

The Bureau will play a lead role in the management of the project together with its international partner CIFOR-ICRAF which signed a MOU with the Provincial Government in 2021 to undertake such projects in the Province.

Another important partner is the United States Forest Service which has selected Oro Province as a Pilot Province for its first Project in the Country, the Sustainable Land and Natural Resource Management Project which is partnering with the Department of Lands and Physical Planning to implement in the Provincial including capacity building of Provincial Administration staff and local Rangers from the Managalas Conservation Area.