Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai, says the By-Election has to be concluded before July 24th, a year before the 2022 General Elections.

The Moresby North West is currently vacant following the passing of sitting MP, the Late Sir Mekere Morauta.

Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai, says the Writ for the Moresby North West By-Election could be issued next week.

He said he is compelled by law to ensure it is done before July 24th.

“The law prohibits me not to go beyond the 24th of July 2021 which is one year before the next issue of writs. So we have until July 24th to run any by-election that comes on now after that we will not do anything. So we are thinking of issuing the writ next week,” said Sinai.

Sinai says currently his team is working on the operations planning and budget.

“My operation team is working on it but we are looking at around K3 or K4 million or less for Moresby North West.”

The Electoral Commissioners said it is imperative that the electorate must have a sitting MP.

“I think it’s a need that leader must be in an electorate. Services must flow and in the event that there is a vacancy, we are duty bound and by law we need to proceed.”