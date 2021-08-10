North B’ville Completes Training

This Independence Ready Mission is an internal strategy to prepare Bougainvilleans and their region towards their aspiration to gain a separate nation.

The last two seats in the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) – the Regional Womens and the Regional Ex Combatants Seats held their inductions recently.

Speaking at the workshop, North Bougainville Regional Parliamentary Block Chairman, John Bosco Ragu told participants to work hard and be committed towards the development of the region.

“Independence is everyone’s business and not just the work of the ABG and the leaders. Every one of you must take ownership and contribute in the implementation of the six priority development bench marks,” he said.

The six benchmarks include good governance, social services, human resource, law and order, economic growth and standard of living – as a multi facet approach to stimulate overall development of the region.

The benchmarks will be the main yard sticks to determine if the 33 constituencies including the six regional women’s and six regional veterans are ready to declare independence ready.

The deadline for the various constituencies with the reserved women and veteran’s entities to declare independence ready will be within the time range – 2022 to 2027.