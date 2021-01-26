Normal duties despite Manning’s court decision: ACP

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said a meeting was immediately called after the January 22nd National Court decision that David Manning’s appointment was illegal as he did not meet the minimum requirements to be selected to lead the Police Department.

Following that decision, ACP Wagambie Jnr, who is the acting NCD-Central Commander, held a briefing with Metropolitan Superintendent NCD and Provincial Police Commander Central to ensure that all members, rank and file of the command are carrying out normal duties.

The ACP has assured important stakeholders and the community at large that the Constabulary continues to function and will go on to serve our people, adding police personnel have been directed to concentrate on their duties.

Wagambie Jnr said they will leave the issue of Commissioner of Police to the Government and the National Executive Council to sort out in accordance with the National Court Order, while also bearing in mind that David Manning has his rights to the Courts as well.

He said Manning is still Police Commissioner as per the Court Order until midday this Friday.