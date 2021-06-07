Nonga Base Hospital receives equipment

The donation is part of Kumul Petroleum’s continuous commitment to supporting the government in its delivery of life-saving medical equipment to hospitals in Papua New Guinea.

All four provinces in the New Guinea Islands region, plus the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, will benefit from the emergency equipment that has been donated.

Chief Executive Officer of East New Britain Provincial Health Authority, Dr. Ako Yap said Nonga Base Hospital is the Major Referral Hospital in the New Guinea Islands Region. However, it lacks major emergency medical equipment to serve its patients.

With the increasing threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province, the Hospital sought assistance with corporate partners to help equip the hospital to have the capacity to manage this threat.

“With the COVID-19 Pandemic and positive cases of COVID-19 in East New Britain, we have been stretched beyond limit to provide the quality of care to our patients with limited emergency medical equipment. This donation by Kumul Petroleum in response to our call for support will greatly help Nonga Base Hospital serve the people of East New Britain and the New Guinea Islands region.”

Kumul Petroleum Foundation CEO, William Bando, presented the emergency equipment, which is valued close to K500,000.

Bando said as part of Kumul Petroleum’s corporate social responsibility, they are pleased to support ongoing efforts to combat and contain the threat of COVID19 in Papua New Guinea by supporting medical institutions to receive much needed equipment that will improve care to patients.