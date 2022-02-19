No Water, Electricity At Aseki Health Centre

The health centre serves a population of over 25,000 people in the Nanima-Kariba Rural LLG of Menyamya district. Yet, it is ill-equipped to cater for the populace hence patients have to be served discriminately.

Officer-in-charge of the Aseki Health Centre, Sister Mathilda Maborai, painted a dreary picture when she said the health facility is deteriorating, has no equipment, limited medical supplies and a birthing bed that has to be supported by stones.

The issue is further compounded by a lack of police presence on ground.

“Em bikpla problem,” she said. “No security for the staff and for the patients. Recently, last year tasol, ol bin go insait na katim patient insait lo labour ward. (It’s a big problem. Recently, last year, locals went into the labour ward and cut a patient.)

“There’s no security. We need police, law and order in place, mipla nidim gutpla fens, lights, houses for staff; staff houses blo mipla em bagarap. Wankain lo aid posts. Same too for the VBAs (village birth attendants).”

Sr Maborai said the community health workers, village birth attendants and health centre staff can only motivate and push each other to keep working. That is the only form of support they can give each other.

“Logistics and finance em mipla nidim sapot from the administration. But only liklik sapot mipla kisim em maybe from World Vision, mipla kisim liklik sapot lo UNFPA, Marie Stopes and Care International, of course, I’m not going to ignore them because they’re bringing service to the district.”

Sr Maborai also acknowledged the health department for assisting the people of Aseki, while she noted the lack of support from the Nanima-Kariba Rural LLG office and the Menyamya District Development Authority.

“Otherwise from the district, na LLG, for health, I would say it’s completely zero. That is where the problem is.

“Unless we get support from them, then there will be little change with the VHVs (village health volunteers), with the aid post and of course, the health centre.”

The health volunteers and workers have written to the LLG and district offices but to date, are yet to receive any form of acknowledgement.

Their verbal pleas have also fallen on deaf ears.

(An old woman from Poiyu village, in the Nanima-Kariba Rural LLG. Locals there walk for hours to access basic medical attention. If their community health worker at the Poiyu aid post cannot help them then they have to continue walking to the Aseki Health Centre, which is over 2 hours away. If the health centre is also unable to assist, patients are forced to wait by the road for a coffee vehicle or PMV to take them to Lae, which is over 10 hours away)