No visa function at ACG

Australian Consul-General, Mark Foxe, made the clarification to the Lae business community, saying he continues to field visa enquiries and requests to intervene on decisions.

“Visas are not the responsibility of my office nor the Australian High Commission in Port Moresby,” Foxe stated.

“Visas are not a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade function but an immigration issue through the Department of Home Affairs.”

Foxe said the Pacific regional visa hub is established at the Australian High Commission in Suva, Fiji, and manages visa services for clients in Papua New Guinea.

Applicants are encouraged to cisit the website: https://fiji.highcommission.gov.au/suva/Visas_and_Migration.html

“You can apply online for most Australian visas and citizenship through ImmiAccount (https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/help-support/applying-online-or-on-paper/overview)

“This is the preferred and most efficient way to apply.

“I also suggest that you make every effort to get your visa application right the first time.

https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/visas/getting-a-visa/check-twice-submit-once