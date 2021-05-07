No Vaccination Fees

Mr Manning said the directive has come into effect:

· No private or public health facility shall charge any fee or require any payment when immunising any person against COVID-19 through the Papua New Guinea Government National Vaccination program;

· No person shall be required to pay any fee or payments for a COVID-19 vaccine provided through the Papua New Guinea National Vaccination program;

· COVID-19 vaccinations are to be administered by the Provincial Health Authorities and Port Moresby General Hospital;

· No health facilities except those administered by an organisation listed in paragraph 3 are permitted to administer COVID-19 vaccinations unless approved in writing by the Controller and subject to the conditions imposed by the Controller in the written approval; and

· Any failure by an individual or organisation to comply with this direction is an offence under the National Pandemic Act 2020. Non-Compliance with this direction can result in a fine not exceeding K50,000.00 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

This Direction comes into effect on May 5, 2021 and continues in force during the period of the declaration of a pandemic or as amended in writing by the Controller.