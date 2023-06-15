No state guarantee yet for Ramu 2

An expansion of 194% in scheme’s generation capacity.

However, at present, a state guarantee is yet to be signed. Member for Kainantu, William Hagahuno, brought up this matter.

In response, Prime Minister James Marape said, “It’s a no brainer we support this project, but the project economics and the numbers must take up. We don’t want to have a state guarantee, sovereign guarantee that is burdensome on PNG Power, burdensome on our national government…”

Marape says this project is a priority project for the government, as it will unbundle clean and hopefully cheaper power into the most populous grid system in Papua New Guinea.

“We (government) is in support of the Ramu 2 project,” said the PM.

He added, “However, we apologize for what may seem like a long delay from treasury perspective, but treasury has a role to ensure the agreement that is singed is not burdensome on our economy, burdensome on our country, more importantly – burdensome on PNG Power.”

The PM then asked Treasury, Kumul Consolidated Holdings, PNG power and the project proponents to meet as soon as possible and go through the project financials and the numbers involved.