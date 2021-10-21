No space at Butibam cemetery

Ahi president, Malcolm Kalo, says they are weighing out options considering the cemetery also caters for city residents.

There is no clear date as to when the cemetery was established, but it is generally believed to be in the early 1930s.

The land on which the cemetery sits belongs to the Tumatac clan of Butibam village.

Ahi LLG president, Kalo, said the cemetery caters for villagers as well as city residents hence, it has reached its capacity.

“Yumi yet lo ples stap em orait,” he stated. “Taim yumi kisim ol autsaid man kam putim nau, em ol okyupaim speis blo yumi nau. (If the cemetery was for villagers only, it would’ve been alright. When we bring in outsiders, they occupy our space.)

“Sait blo painim niupla speis nau olsem, papa graun tu, ol i hesitate lo gim graun lo disla kain ya. Ol tok, yupla painim narapla hap na wokim niupla matmat.” (It’s because of this that landowners are hesitant in making land available. They’re saying, go find somewhere else for a new cemetery.)

Kalo said in an effort to make space available, adjustments had to be made to some tombstones with large foundations.

It has come to a point where a lot of old bones are also accidentally being dug up while coffins are placed on top of each other.

“Graun nating stap ol ting olsem ples nating,” said Kalo. “Ol kam dig go ol kirap nogut olsem i gat kofin; man silip stap. (People think there’s a vacant spot until they dig it up and discover that a coffin is already there.)

“Ol karamapim liklik but because nogat speis, ol mas putim antap lo narapla na planim.” (They cover it up a bit then place another coffin on top.)

Kalo said he has advised the Lae MP and Lands Minister on their situation, asking if land can be made available for city residents to bury their dead.

He has also requested for clans to make land available, with Tumatac clan suggesting that their portion behind the Ampo Creek can be utilised.

Butibam village leaders are yet to set another meeting to further discuss on the matter.