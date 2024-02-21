No shortcuts in requirements, says Eoe

Minister Eoe made this statement about numerous instances where Courts have nullified the creation of new LLGs and Wards for not following the mandatory established processes.

“The process begins with LLG where the need for the creation of new Wards and LLGs are identified, discussed, debated and approved.

“The resolution is then taken up to the provincial assembly for its deliberations, if approved and endorsed by the provincial assembly, it then is delivered to the Minister for DPLGA with all necessary documentation,” he said.

He said the minister for DPLGA will take a submission under his signature to the National Executive Council (NEC) for final approval.

Eoe further highlighted that Sections 26, 27 and 28 of the Organic Law on Provincial Governments and Local-level Governments, 1995 (OLPGLLG) provides for the creation of new LLGs and Wards. These sections clearly outlined the legal requirements and processes that shall be complied forthwith when establishing new LLGs and Wards.

“Any submissions made without complying with the due process will not be entertained.

“Submission to create new LLGs and Wards must be submitted 8-10 months before the date of Issuing of Writs for Elections,” Eoe stressed.

He added that the 2024 LLG election preparation is already in the process, therefore, no new submissions will be accepted.

“The last and final submissions that met the requirements are going through the process and once approved by NEC and officially proclaimed by the Head of State and Gazette, it will be submitted to PNG Electoral Commission to prepare and conduct the LLG election from June 27th – September 27th 2024,” Minister Eoe said.