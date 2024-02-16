No proper record of liquor licences in Morobe

He estimates that Morobe loses over K5 million in revenue every year because the provincial liquor licencing office does not do monitoring and surveillance in the 10 districts.

He made this known during the handover takeover of new members of the liquor licensing board on Thursday, February 15th, at the Lae International Hotel.

When thanking the former governor for appointing them, Muliap said the board vets applications for liquor licences as well as carries out awareness and training concerning alcohol consumption.

However, most times the process is bypassed and as a result, there is no proper record of the number of liquor licences issued throughout the years.

“Within the commercial areas, if we want to issue a licence, we have to evaluate before doing so. But the fact is, the number of issued licences in the city has exceeded the number of operations. I questioned that but the administration never briefed me,” said Muliap.

Muliap said most of the licences that bypassed the process were issued to foreigners, mostly about 20 who are operating as distributors.

“It’s against the 2003 Act (Provincial Liquor Act).

“We have 14 requirements, which, for a new application, the authority, like the LLG president, has to come up with the endorsement with the ward councillors, and law and order, women’s representative, and then the provincial police commander, police station commander has to endorse a support letter to the commission to sit down and consider it.

“If we are happy, we say yes, otherwise it’s no. This is the normal process. But it hasn’t been happening since I came in. The process has been bypassed by the commission members and office administration.”

To date, the outgoing members of the Morobe Provincial Liquor Board have no idea how many licences were issued and to whom. Monitoring and surveillance are also not conducted so outlets are operating with expired licences, or no licence at all.

Muliap said while the provincial government sets K5 million as the annual target, the liquor office falls below that despite having over 600 licensees in the province.

“Because the officers do not visit all the districts to collect and update, most of the licence holders are illegally selling beer.

“In 2020, we made K3 million-plus. We’re supposed to make more than that but COVID-19 came in and we dropped. In 2021, we made K2.7 million and in 2022, we went up to K2.9 million and last year, we dropped to less than K2 million because most of the licences were not renewed.”

The provincial liquor licencing officer, Nathaniel Mark, has been in office for 22 years now and is looking to retire by the end of this year as he has reached 65 years of age.

Mark was not able to share the data on the total number of issued licences in Morobe. However, he said they have noted several changes over the years, saying “the revenue has increased”.

“Over the years, K2.2 million, K2.4 million and now we’ve gone over and we’re almost K3 million. I think this year, this time we should be hitting it because it’s only early February and we’ve already collected K2 million. We have a million more to collect and we’ll be there,” he stated.

“Morobe Province has the highest fee regime in the country. The hotels, they’re K80,000 per year, and the distributors – the ones who get direct supply from SP Brewery – pay K100,000. The Provincial Executive Council approved K150,000 but administratively, that was a shock and the chamber of commerce was complaining. Administratively we said okay, pay K100,000 and see how it goes. Some of the increase in fees were purposely to discourage but people are still applying for liquor licences.”

Mark was also not able to give an estimate of licensees in the province, saying his office would provide the information at a later date.