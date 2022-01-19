No To Log Export License: PM

He told Parliament yesterday, Tuesday 18 January that by 2025 there must be no more round log exports. Prime Minister Marape said this when answering questions from Ambunti-Drekikier MP, Johnson Wapunai, about round log exports by foreign companies.

“My Government has a clear policy view (on round log exports). There must be a time when we stop round log exports. We must process our logs in-country.

“That commitment still stands. When we came in, we said that from 2020 onwards, there would be more issuance of licenses to new companies to export round logs.

“The only exception will be local companies, national companies, landowner companies, provincial government companies.”

PM Marape said all present license holders must work with Government to migrate into the downstream processing space.

He said he would give a full scorecard on the progress of this policy before the end of this Parliament in April.