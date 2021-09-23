No lockdown, says Acting PM

Mr Eoe gave this assurance this afternoon in a press conference in Port Moresby.

However, the Government will impose several COVID-19 pandemic measure on selected provinces including Western, Eastern Highlands and West Sepik.

He however, encouraged all people to get vaccinated and protect themselves from COVID-19 rather than believing fake news on social media.

“Get vaccination before it is too late and protect yourselves and your families,” he said.

Mr Eoe further assured all business houses that operations will be as usual and no need to worry about the lockdown.

Meantime, he also confirmed that a doctor has died from COVID-19 in Western province.