No lockdown in NCD

He said the decision was reached following a consultation with key stakeholders and the National Control Center.

“We note the hardship thousands of people face already as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact the two weeks lockdown would have on the community.

“Economy has slowed down, unemployment is high, businesses are very fragile and equally teetering on collapsing”, added Governor Parkop.

The Governor said instead, as a response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, more focus will be given to the implementation of the vaccination roll-out program and the Niupela Pasin protocols.

Governor Parkop said NCDC will commit funding support to the Port Moresby General Hospital, St. John Ambulance and the NCD Provincial Health Authority (NCDPHA), to increase their capacities in the roll out of testing and vaccination.

“Our clinical medical team need more resources and capacity to meet this challenge and we are committed to ensuring they have that support.

“At the end of the day we have two major strategies and that is to stop the transmission, relieve the stress and hardship on our medical team and get our lives and economy back to normal.

“We have agreed to support Port Moresby General Hospital with K2.6 million and have also asked St. John Ambulance to give us a budget for two months.

“NCDPHA will also submit a budget for vaccination, testing and surveillance”, added Parkop.