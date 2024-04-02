No Load Shedding, says PPL

The integration of the 54-megawatt Edevu Hydro plant into the Port Moresby grid in October 2023, has stabilized the system, leading to enhanced reliability during peak electricity demand. Although occasional feeder faults occur, the company assures the public that maintenance efforts are underway to minimize power outages.

Furthermore, PPL plans to enhance reliability by commissioning the new Bomana/Moitaka to Gerehu feeder in April 2024, targeting improved service in the Gerehu and Rainbow suburbs, among others.

Additionally, initiatives such as the construction of an express line to Gordon's industrial hub aim to bolster power supply to major customers.

Meanwhile, power outages in the Highlands region persist primarily due to vandalism and adverse weather conditions. Recent incidents, including a landslip between Kundiawa and Mt Hagen and vandalism of a transmission pole near Paunda, disrupted power supply to Jiwaka, Mt Hagen, and Wabag.

However, PPL's swift response led to the restoration of transmission lines, with efforts ongoing to repair damaged distribution lines.

PPL underscores its commitment to community engagement, actively involving local communities in safeguarding transmission assets for the collective benefit of all stakeholders.