No govt funds used at Loloata

According to the statement all bills for the duration of their stay there were met by PANGU Pati and the coalition partners of their members.

The office also brushed aside claims by opposition concerning the length of their stay at Loloata. He said his team including PANGU Pati MPs and coalition partner MPs moved into Loloata on Monday May 27 to accommodate those MPs who were flying in from their electorates in preparation for the Tuesday May 28 parliament sitting.

The office also stated that those government MPs with houses in Port Moresby were not accommodated on Loloata. However, they were on Loloata to attend government caucus when required.

It was further stated that when parliament rose on June 5, most MPs returned to their electorates and never stayed on at Loloata.

The remainder of Thursday 6 June and Friday 7 June was used to run workshops with government ministers and key governmental heads.

The office stated that the country must continue to function beyond politics and the government is at work dispensing its mandate to lead.

It therefore lashed out at opposition for putting political spin to normal government business and categorically denied all allegations made by opposition.