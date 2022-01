Minister for Works, Michael Nali said this in Parliament today, in response to questions raised by Member for Kairuku-Hiri Peter Isoaimo.

Nali explained that the only funding available to rehabilitate the section of the road was from the World Bank.

Minister Nali admitted to the poor state of that section of the highway, and said funding is an issue.

"We don't have the money to do major rehabilitation work on the section of the road," he said.