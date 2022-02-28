No Early Campaign: Paita

Leader of Government Business and Minister for Planning, Rainbo Paita has urged all political party leaders to stop campaigning and wait for the issue of writs in April.

He made this call after Member for Markham, Koni Iguan raised concerns that some leaders have criticized him for not delivering basic services to the district.

MP Iguan urged Paita to released funding allocated for the roads in the Markham district as part of the criticism came from that incomplete sealed road along the Leron plains.

Paita in response assured the people of Markaham that the funding will be released.

Minister Paita also clarified that most often issues on the road funding occurred because there is no unity among the Provincial Governor and the Open MPs.

Meantime, Minister for Finance, Sir John Pundari announced in Parliament this week that all Government accounts including districts should be in operation to allow Government services to reach rural areas.

He said his office has already issued a circular to all the provinces and district on the opening of the accounts. Sir John Pundari warned provincial and district finance managers that they will be dealt with, for not adhering to the directives from the Office of the Minister.

Sir John made these remarks after Member for Kokopo,Emil Tamur raised concerns on the closure of the district accounts. Sir John explained that the Government’s Integrated Financial Management System has been restored after it was hacked last year.