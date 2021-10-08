No Discount On Maserati

To date, 38 Maserati vehicles remain with no concrete offer for sale as yet.

Secretary for the Department of Finance, Dr Ken Ngangan says the Department of Finance takes full responsibility to ensure public money is recouped from the sale of the Maserati vehicles, a purchase described by the Secretary as a ‘foresight’ by the former government.

The secretary for Finance also clarified that the Maserati vehicles are not on special neither are they on 20 percent discount. He said the fleets will be awarded to the highest bidders who participate fairly in the public tender processes.

Minister for Finance and Rural Development, Sir John Pundari, expressed that one main reason for the delay in buyers coming forward is the non-existence of dealers to service and maintain the Maserati vehicles in the country.

He said: “We all knew very well that there is no dealer that sells those vehicles in Papua New Guinea, in the interest of service and maintenance. If we had any foresight, we would have known that no one would come forward and want to offer a better price on those vehicles when we tendered them.”

In addition to the issue of the Maserati vehicles, Sir Pundari appealed to those holding onto the outstanding 97 APEC vehicles to return them. He also called on the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to confirm the utilization of the Maserati vehicles in PNG’s foreign missions.

“Let us not create anymore headaches. Let us have this issue of APEC vehicles put to rest and move on. All we are asking for here is cooperation. I hope and trust that the Department of Foreign Affairs will come back to us and tell us as soon as possible if they have any of these Maserati vehicles in any one of our foreign missions,” Minister Pundari said.