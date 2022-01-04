No Cash Bail At Boroko Cell

The NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Gideon Ikumu said the public in NCD must be aware that there is no cash bail but an EFTPoS terminal is now available at the police station to make payments.

He said relatives must communicate with the arresting officers and carry their bankcards when going to the station to pay for bail. Met Supt Ikumu said the money goes back to the Finance Department and the police is free from any allegations.

“This system had been introduced to make sure there is no complain against the police in relation to bail money going missing,” he said.

Met Supt Ikumu said using the EFTPoS machine is also good for the families because of the cash handling, as they will not lose cash on hand when robbed or involved in accidents.

“I want to make this clear to the people of NCD that cash will not be accepted anymore when doing bail for your relatives or loves ones who have been arrested, charged and are detained in cell.”