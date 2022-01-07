No Arrests Yet

Deputy Police Commissioner Operations, Anton Billie said Police have collected information including names of those involved, however the perpetrators have fled the village and police are unable to make arrests.

“So far we got nine names already. Police went to the village and left message with the village leaders for their surrender.”

Meanwhile, two of the five women who were rescued alive are being treated at the Mendi General Hospital.

“Police managed to get the names of the perpetrators from the two victims. Right now they are being treated under police supervision at the Mendi General Hospital,” said Mr Billie.

The Deputy Commissioner said once the names and evidence is collected, Police will conduct an all-out operation.

He said the Police would need all the support they can get to conduct the operation in the remote Aiya LLG of Kagua-Erave District.

“The incident occurred right in the bush. Police went as far as the road stops. From where the road stops, Police will walk one day to the back of the mountain. It is impossible for Police to go right into the area. What we need is chopper to go around,” he added.

Members of Parliament have come onboard to support the efforts of Police to crack down the perpetrators, with the Office of NCD Governor presenting K50,000 to the operations.