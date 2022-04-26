NMSA Clean-up Beachfront

The initiative is in line with the Authority’s mandated roles and responsibilities in order to prevent marine pollution, and to promote and improve cleaner and safer marine environment in PNG.

The campaign is the first of its kind by RPYC that is a lead up to the World Ocean Day, which falls on June 8th.

The clean-up took place along the beachfront at Daugo Island (Fisherman Island). The island community is about a 10 minutes boat ride from Ela Beach, Port Moresby. The island community came alive over the weekend when more than 50 NMSA staff volunteers apart from students from Daugo Primary, staff from National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Sea Women of Melanesia, CEPA, the Water Police, and others, took to the beach and assisted the RPYC with its coastal clean-up campaign.

NMSA’s Executive Manager for Maritime Operations, Captain Krysztof Orlowski thanked the RPYC for this initiative, which is also assisting NMSA to carry out its mandated marine pollution prevention responsibilities.

He said, “There is a great need for stakeholders to work together to prevent marine pollution of our seas/oceans and the event today is a success, is evident of such collaboration.”

Captain Orlowski reiterated the fact that and said: “Protecting our marine environment is very important to the people in maritime provinces, as they are dependent on marine life to sustain their livelihood.

“There is a need for more collective efforts to be made by stakeholders in order to address this global issue which is not only affecting PNG but the world as a whole.”

General Manager/CEO for NMSA, Paul Unas thanked the management of RPYC for such an initiative, and the students of Daugo Primary school for their efforts in the coastal clean-up exercise whilst appealing to the shipping industry, port operators and the general public to be conscious of the environment, in particularly our rich and diverse marine environment.

He said, “This clean-up exercise should not only be seen as educational as we want to educate our tomorrow’s leader and to instil in their minds the importance of keeping our marine environment clean and safe. It should also set the path to working in collaboration with other stakeholders for cleaner and safer seas/oceans.”