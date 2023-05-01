NMSA begins Merchant Shipping Bill awareness

The proposed Bill is a legal policy reform targeted at enhancing the compliance regime of the current Merchant Shipping Act 1975.

General Manager and CEO, Paul Unas said the proposed Bill is formulated to address the issues of outdated provisions, offences and fines which are no longer deterring unlawful activities in the shipping industry

He added that from these consultations the team can gather as many recommendations and work to introduce various legislative frameworks to address the emerging trends of threats to maritime safety where navigation at sea is concerned and that to be consistent with international standards

“These workshops will enable the NMSA to better understand our stakeholders’ views with the aim of strengthening the proposed reform to enable an efficient business environment for the maritime transport sub-sector,” he emphasized

The NMSA’s Legal Department is heading this consultative workshops that to start this month in selected maritime provinces in the country. Earlier in April, the team held close consultations with some Government stakeholders including the Office of the State Solicitor, Department of Transport, PNGPORTS, PNG Customs and the National Fisheries Authority

The proposed dates for the open/external consultations with the maritime and shipping industry starts with ENB Shipping community from May 1-3rd at the Gazelle International Hotel, then to the New Ireland province from May 8-10th at the Kavieng Niu Lodge

The consultations will continue from May 15-17th to Lae, Morobe Province at the Lae International Hotel, followed by Madang from May 22-24th at the Madang Resort Hotel, then to Alotau from May 29-31st at the Alotau International Hotel and will conclude in Port Moresby from June 5-7th at the APEC Haus.