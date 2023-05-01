Niusky Pacific MD suspended

The police have launched an investigation into the matter based on a complaint, and Niusky will conduct an internal forensics audit of its systems to restore the integrity of its processes.

The allegations involve impropriety in the procurement contracts awarded to four foreign companies (through the use of exclusive closed tenders) and financial mismanagement in funding non-core projects during the pandemic, leading to consistent financial losses over three years.

Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt said the allegations are serious.

“As the responsible minister, it is important to ensure the independent investigation police have initiated is conducted in a fair, transparent, and unbiased setting,” he said. “To preserve the integrity of and prevent potential interference, I have suspended the Managing Director.”

“An internal forensics audit is also necessary to review and restore the integrity of Niusky’s procurement pipeline.

“Hence, I have used my powers under the Civil Aviation Act 2000 to appoint Jordan Imal as Acting Managing Director to provide leadership during this period.

“With a decade of previous leadership experience in the company and a similar role at the World Bank, Mr Imal is a suitable person for this role.

“I am confident in his ability to effectively lead the organization during this challenging period. His appointment will ensure independence, stability, and continuity, and allow us to maintain our focus on providing seamless skies to our valued stakeholders.

“I assure our stakeholders, including employees, and the wider community, that we are committed to conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the matter, and will take any necessary action based on the findings. It's important to note that all individuals who are subject to investigations remain innocent until proven otherwise,” Schnaubelt said.

Given the public nature of Niusky's mandate and the seriousness of the allegations, Minister Schnaubelt believed it is his responsibility to take decisive action.

“To ensure a fair and transparent investigation, it is important to avoid any interference, suppression, disruptions, or delays.

“Therefore, I have taken the necessary steps to suspend the Managing Director and allow the investigations to proceed smoothly under a neutral person as Acting Managing. I trust this is in the best interest of all parties.

“I remain committed to ensuring that corporate governance, accountability, and service standards are maintained at all times. I urge all parties to fully cooperate with the investigations. I will provide updates as it progresses.”