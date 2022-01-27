Niu Power Donates Water Tanks

The water tanks are from Niu Power Limited, as part of its community investment plan to help ensure that people receive necessary water supplies.

In conjunction to this donation, AA Tribal will deliver Life Skills Training.

NiuPower’s External Affairs Manager, Wellington Bellawa announced to the executives of the East Ward Development Committee that they had made changes regarding the delivery of the water tanks.

“I would like to announce that we have changed the method of distribution for this year. We now take the option of those communities that finish their tanks installation quickly, we will deliver straight away. This way, you do not have to wait for the rest of the wards,” he said.

He added, “The advantage is that, those communities who take this opportunity to do more tank stands, receive more tanks at the end of the year, and you will have more tanks located in your ward. So the quicker you work, the quicker we supply you.”

Bellawa announced also that the women’s Life Skills training would commence on 2 February with the emphasis that when he met with the program partners, they had observed that the women of East Ward 11 and West Ward 12 women argued over the training programs.

The executives have been urged to speak to the women of both wards and have them dissolve their politics regarding who they feel should participate in the trainings, as they would be doing the training together for five days.

Mr Bellawa said it would be an advantage for the 20 that attended the previous year training to also participate in this year’s batch as they would be participating to an advanced level.

He said that sports would have to come later due to COVID restrictions.