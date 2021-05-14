NISA Report Identifies Gaps

This was identified through its review of the 14 National Integrity Pillars. These pillars are national institutions mandated to uphold the national integrity system such as law enforcement agencies, the public and private sector, anti-corruption agencies and the media.

Transparency International Papua New Guinea (TIPNG) launched the NIS report during the National Integrity Summit yesterday.

In the report, only five of the 14 pillars of integrity scored sufficiently due to the country’s existing laws. The five pillars are, the Judiciary, Procurement, Anti-Corruption Agencies, Ombudsman and the Media.

It finds that the 14 pillars still fall short of having both an adequate legal framework and actions in place.

The summit held is an initiative of TIPNG funded by the European Union to discuss the findings of NISA with national practitioners and reformers in the country.

TIPNG’s Board Chair, Peter Aitsi said the assessment was based on information collected through extensive research, interviews with anti-corruption experts and in consultation with 28 agencies in PNG.

Through the NISA report, TIPNG has identified five areas of action for the next five years.

The recommendations include the call to prioritize national consensus, implement electoral laws, protection of the media, and utilizing the National Anti-Corruption Task Force to coordinate anti-corruption partnerships to name a few.