NIPG Passes K179m Budget

Chairperson assisting the Governor on Finance, Misbil Nelson said the budget is being presented at a difficult time with big decrease in total revenue estimates at 25 percent, which is K60.2 million.

“This drop in our revenue budget will affect our expenditure budget by K60.2 million but the NIP Government does not let difficult times stop its commitment to making life better for the People of New Ireland,” said Misbil Nelson.

From the K178,545,622, the social sector will receive K36.48 million, economic sector K3.20 million, infrastructure K86.92 million, administration K5.76 million, finance and planning K580,000 and other development expenditure K550,000.

“That is a total of K133,493,788 or 75 percent being spent in Development while Twenty Five percent or K45,051,834 will be expended on Recurrent Costs. That means in our budget we are spending 75 percent of our budget on Development, and 25 percent on recurrent costs.”

Misbil said in the last four years a total of K176,223,000 has been expended on Development and infrastructure services alone, of which K95,784,325 or 54 percent have been spent in Namatanai District and K72,504,255 or 45 percent in Kavieng District.

Of the K178.5 million budget, K98.7 million is supposed to come from the National Government.

Nelson said: “The National Government through the 2022 PIP Budget have allocated K43 million but we have no trust in this budget as we have not received one toea from the K21 million allocated to New Ireland Province in 2021 Budget.

“That is why we have directed almost all of our Internal Revenue into Development Expenditure. Even if the Government fails again to provide the funding promised our people will get the infrastructure, economic development and social programs that we have promised."