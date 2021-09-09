NIPG Partner with Youth

This week, youths of Rawal and N4C suburbs each signed a K250, 000 Community Participation Contract for the construction of pedestrian footpaths in Kavieng Town.

The funding is under the National Government’s Public Investment Program.

Governor Sir Julius Chan said for so long youths have been spectators in the development of the province, hence this time, they must be directly involved in development aspirations.

The contract agreement signed with the youths means direct employment, and this will surely benefit them personally.

Youth leaders, Grayson Alickson of Rawal and Joshua Darius of N4C thanked the New Ireland Provincial Government for giving them the opportunity to actively take part in developing the province.

They hoped that all the youth involved can be role models for others in the district.

Sir Julius initiated all youths to participate in the upcoming Independence Celebrations on the 16th of September, 2021. Celebrations will include the opening of the new Kavieng Sports Stadium at Kopkop.